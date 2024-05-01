TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.56

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.56 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.29). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.30), with a volume of 1,034,461 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £774.01 million and a PE ratio of -3,446.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.13.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. TwentyFour Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen acquired 47,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($62,342.52). 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

