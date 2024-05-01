EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.