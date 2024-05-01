Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,607 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

