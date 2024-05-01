Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $8.64. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 868 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

