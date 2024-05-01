Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.88, but opened at 4.09. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.37, with a volume of 2,185,271 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.47.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

See Also

