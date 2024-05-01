First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in April

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AG opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.43. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

