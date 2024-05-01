B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 10.8 %

RILY stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.56.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

