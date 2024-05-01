Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.