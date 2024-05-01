Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 975 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.