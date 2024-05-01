JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

