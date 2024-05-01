F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 479.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 663.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

