Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,273 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

