11,110 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

