Mather Group LLC. Has $617,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

