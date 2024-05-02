Mather Group LLC. Purchases 409 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $198.52 and a 1-year high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

