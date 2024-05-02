Choreo LLC Invests $825,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $653.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.90 and its 200-day moving average is $583.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

