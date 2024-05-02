Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $48,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $63.79.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

