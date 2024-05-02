Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $300,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

