2,067 Shares in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

KEUA stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

