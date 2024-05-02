256 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW stock opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.55 and its 200 day moving average is $227.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
