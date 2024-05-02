GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 196 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $738.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day moving average of $577.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.71 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.