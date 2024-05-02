GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $55,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FormFactor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 134,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

