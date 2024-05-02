7,679 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

APTV opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.