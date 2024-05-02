Intrust Bank NA Sells 49 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AON were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5,151.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 223,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,831,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day moving average is $313.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

