Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.90 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.