Intrust Bank NA Sells 576 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $27.75 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.