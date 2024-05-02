Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,377 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

