Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

