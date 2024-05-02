ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

