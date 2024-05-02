Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
