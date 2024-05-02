Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

