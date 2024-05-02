PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

