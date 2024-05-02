agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Trading Down 9.9 %

AGL opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.