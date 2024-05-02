Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 20,315 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.22. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

