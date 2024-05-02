IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Eric Meurice Sells 788 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $83.55 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.