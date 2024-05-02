Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 462 Shares

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STRA opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Several research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 320.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.