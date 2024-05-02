Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 1,863 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXY opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.