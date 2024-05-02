Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 153,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,345 call options.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.