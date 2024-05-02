Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 676 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Ross Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $256,860.00.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $8,412,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

