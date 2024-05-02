Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.43.

Shares of APD opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.55. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

