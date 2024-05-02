Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $272.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.43.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.