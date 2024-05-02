Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.43.

APD opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

