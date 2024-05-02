Alan Russo Sells 24,142 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at $398,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Russo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. Equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 296,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

