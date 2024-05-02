First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $45,330.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Johnny Trotter purchased 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

