Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10). Approximately 826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.43 ($0.11).

Alina Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a PE ratio of -276.67 and a beta of -0.25.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

