Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Up 0.4%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.82. 4,350 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

