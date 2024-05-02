Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

