Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.09.

AXON stock opened at $311.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

