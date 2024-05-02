Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 11.3 %

CLBK stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

