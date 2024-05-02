Genesco (NYSE:GCO) vs. Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Head to Head Contrast

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Genesco -0.72% 1.15% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Fashion Group and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genesco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genesco has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Genesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genesco is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Genesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genesco $2.32 billion 0.13 -$16.83 million ($1.32) -19.51

Global Fashion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesco.

Summary

Genesco beats Global Fashion Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. The company also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, finance, and IT services; and online retail services, as well as operates as a general partner. It operates through three e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. The company was formerly known as Global Fashion Holding S.A. and changed its name to Global Fashion Group S.A. in March 2015. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men's dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women's footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi's, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

